Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYMDF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Relay Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

