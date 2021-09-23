Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYMDF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Relay Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
