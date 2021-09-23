Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 764,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE RS opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

