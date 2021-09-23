Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,246.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,246 ($29.34) and last traded at GBX 2,234 ($29.19), with a volume of 107110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,226 ($29.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,972.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £43.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

