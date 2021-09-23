Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.