Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

RCII traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,043. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,107,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.