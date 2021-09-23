Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,685 shares of company stock worth $8,023,026 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

