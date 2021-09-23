Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

