Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

