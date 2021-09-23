Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $179.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

