Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.77

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.77 and last traded at $125.43, with a volume of 1619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.