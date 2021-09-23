Reviewing CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CM Life Sciences II and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

IQVIA has a consensus price target of $262.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Profitability

This table compares CM Life Sciences II and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of CM Life Sciences II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CM Life Sciences II and IQVIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.38 $279.00 million $6.03 43.08

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Summary

IQVIA beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

