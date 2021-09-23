Reviewing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $59.89, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 772.09%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 16.77 $507.80 million $1.12 36.46 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.19 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.45

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 50.90% 10.84% 10.42% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

