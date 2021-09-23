Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 757 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

GBT stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

