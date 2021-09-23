Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Zuora worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

