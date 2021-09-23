Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,431 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average is $306.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

