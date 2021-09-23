Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,499 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

