Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,731 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

