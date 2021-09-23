RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.60. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 534,964 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
