RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.60. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 534,964 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

