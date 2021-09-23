Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00008619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $16,217.50 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00165740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.79 or 0.99848298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.89 or 0.06969366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00781596 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.