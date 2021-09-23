Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.14% -5.82% 3.83% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 4 0 2.80 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than RTCORE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 2.60 $12.98 million $0.41 24.20 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

