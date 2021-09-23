RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $221.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.82.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

