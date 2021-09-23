Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,886.15 ($76.90).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,855 ($63.43). 2,530,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,393. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,585.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,822.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.