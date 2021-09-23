Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $13.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $88,761.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00122316 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

