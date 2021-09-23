Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

