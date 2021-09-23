Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $86.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RBLX. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.