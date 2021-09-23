Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average of $185.89. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

