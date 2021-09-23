Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,242 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 505.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.