Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $604,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 7,846.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

