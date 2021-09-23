Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 490,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

