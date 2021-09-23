Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 881 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

SCM opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

