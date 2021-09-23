Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $295.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $306.69.

