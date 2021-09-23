Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

