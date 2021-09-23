Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Shares Down 0.2%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:RKTA)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

