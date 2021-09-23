Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $67,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

ROK opened at $301.94 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $210.74 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.48 and its 200-day moving average is $284.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

