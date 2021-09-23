Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $324.77 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.