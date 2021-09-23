Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $395.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.88.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $176.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 50.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

