Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.