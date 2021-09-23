Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $43.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 69.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 357.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

