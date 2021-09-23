Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,505,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

