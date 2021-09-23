RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $92.82 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $92.82 million and $321,156.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $44,436.51 or 0.99941187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001227 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,089 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

