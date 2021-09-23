Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.