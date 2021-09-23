Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,178 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

