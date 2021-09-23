Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.