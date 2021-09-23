Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.