Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $512,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

