Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 77,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

