Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.