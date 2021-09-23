Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,200 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

