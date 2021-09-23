Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,939 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $9,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

