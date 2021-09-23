Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,233 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Precision Drilling worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $4,813,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

NYSE:PDS opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

